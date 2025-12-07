Cheat Sheet
1
Gen Z Video Game Movie Overtakes ‘Zootopia 2’ at Box Office
SEQUEL CENTRAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.07.25 5:01PM EST 
A photo illustration of Toy Freddy, Toy Bonnie, and Balloon Boy in Five Nights at Freddy's 2.
A photo illustration of Toy Freddy, Toy Bonnie, and Balloon Boy in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 overtook Zootopia 2 at the box office this weekend. The PG-13 horror movie, based on a 2014 video game series, grossed an estimated $63 million domestically, surpassing Zootopia 2, which earned $43 million. The film, which centers on a pizzeria haunted by homicidal animatronics, was initially projected to gross around $55 million, but it has surpassed box-office expectations. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail, and directed by Emma Tammi, the film has received a 12 percent critics score and an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The original Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered in 2023, was the highest-grossing domestic horror movie of that year, earning over $137 million. However, this year the sequel faces tough competition in the horror genre, with Sinners currently at number one, grossing over $279 million, and The Conjuring: Last Rites in second place with $177 million. According to David A. Gross, publisher of the FranchiseRe newsletter, this year’s horror titles could earn around $2.65 billion in total, roughly 14 percent of Hollywood’s global box office.

Read it at CNN

2

Adrien Brody Reveals Why He Hasn’t Taken New Role Since Oscar Win

DECISION TIME
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.07.25 4:07PM EST 
Adrien Brody accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist"
Adrien Brody accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Adrien Brody has not taken a film role since his Oscar-winning portrayal in The Brutalist, and he has now revealed why. “It’s not because I have not had interesting opportunities, but it didn’t feel quite right,” the 52-year-old said at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday. Brody revealed that he became more selective about the roles he chose after winning his first Academy Award in 2003 for The Pianist. “I assumed that I had less to prove, that I am a good actor,” the two-time Academy Award winner said. The actor also spoke about the intensity of filming The Brutalist, which he said was completed in just 23 days. “I have no personal life when I’m filming. As much as I love the people I work with, I don’t hang out with my fellow actors and crew when I have any heavy day,” Brody said, telling the audience that sometimes he doesn’t eat during filming to preserve energy and avoid tiring his body with digestion. “It’s not a science and you’re not a machine. So some days you’re not going to be your best,” the actor said.

Read it at Deadline

3
Girl, 3, Among Those Injured in Airport Pepper Spray Attack
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.07.25 4:00PM EST 
Published 12.07.25 3:54PM EST 
An emergency vehicle outside Heathrow Terminal 3 after a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after number of people were attacked with "a form of pepper spray" by a group of men at a car park at Heathrow Airport, police said. Picture date: Sunday December 7, 2025.
Andrew Matthews - PA Images/Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

A three-year-old girl is among 21 people injured after a “group of four men” allegedly stole a suitcase from a woman in a car park elevator and unleashed a “form of pepper spray” at Heathrow Airport in London. Officers were called to the Terminal 3 parking lot at 8:11 a.m. local time on Sunday, and a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, The Sun reported. According to the Metropolitan Police (Met), five people were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. “Our team have been working at pace today to review CCTV from the area and speak with witnesses at the scene,” Commander Peter Stevens said in a statement. Officers continue to search for additional suspects and information related to the attack. Stevens added that, at this stage, the incident is believed to be an isolated event involving a group of people known to each other. A witness who arrived at the airport on Sunday and was caught up in the incident told The Guardian that “everyone was coughing and looking at each other thinking how weird it was that we were coughing at the same time.” In 2024, Heathrow was named the busiest airport in Europe by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data.

Read it at The Guardian

4
‘Scream’ Star Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Criticisms
‘F***ING SUCKS’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 12.07.25 3:39AM EST 
Published 12.06.25 9:58PM EST 
Matthew Lillard
US actor Matthew Lillard attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California on December 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard responded to Quentin Tarantino’s criticisms at a fan convention on Friday. During an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast, Tarantino made disparaging remarks about several actors, telling Ellis, “I don’t care for [Paul Dano], I don’t care for Owen Wilson and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.” Speaking to attendees at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, Lillard said of remarks like Tarantino’s, “It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks.” Lillard continued, acknowledging that while he‘s a cult favorite due to his roles in Scream, Scooby-Doo and Five Nights at Freddy’s, he’s not A-list. “You wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood. I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” said the 55-year-old. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.” While stars were quick to defend Dano, whom Tarantino called the “weakest f---ing actor in SAG,” Dano himself has not responded, nor has Wilson, who had the confusing honor of starring in of one of Tarantino’s favorite movies of the 21st century—Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris—while simultaneously being insulted by the Pulp Fiction director.

Read it at EW

5
‘Mad Men’ Actor Reveals He Smoked PCP in Jail
COLLEGE DAYS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.25 2:45PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Actor Harry Hamlin attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Acting Masterclass With Harry Hamlin event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin, 74, has revealed he smoked phencyclidine (PCP) while in jail over 50 years ago. The actor said he was “forced” to take the hallucinogenic drug in 1970. “In jail, I was forced to smoke PCP,” he told his wife Lisa Rinna, 62, on a Friday episode of their podcast, “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband.” He continued, “I was so stoned because [an inmate] forced me to take three or four hits of it and I was completely messed up after I had that.” He explained his stint in jail was due to being caught transporting 25 pills for members of his fraternity at Berkeley. Hamlin said that his frat brother told him to take the pills to a chapter at USC to use “for their exams.” He explained, “So I take them down and they didn’t want the pills.” But he tried to stow it in his “guitar case” to take it back on a plane, which led to his arrest. Then, while in jail, an inmate persistently asked him to take a hit of a joint, and he eventually tried it — not realizing it was tobacco “soaked in PCP.”

Read it at People

6
Legendary Crooner ‘Loathed’ Trump
THAT’S LIFE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.06.25 12:10AM EST 
Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy has gone out of her way once again to remind people that her father hated President Donald Trump. Responding to a video of ICE officers harassing construction workers, Sinatra wrote on X on Friday, “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways.” When someone replied with, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Sinatra hit back, writing, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.” It’s not the first time Sinatra has gone to lengths to distance her father from Trump, particularly considering the president’s love of Sinatra’s music; she has previously said that her father loathed Trump in 2020 and again earlier this year, telling a troll on X that there was “not a chance” her father would have voted for Trump. Sinatra was a Democrat for much of his life, and maintained a close friendship with President John F. Kennedy, before switching parties in 1972 to endorse Richard Nixon. While Trump has previously made the dubious claim that Sinatra offered him advice, Sinatra’s former manager shared in his autobiography an anecdote that involved Sinatra telling Trump to “go f--k himself.”

Read it at X

7
Bravo Star Claims Vaping Caused Heart Attack at 33
UP IN SMOKE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.25 1:04PM EST 
BRAVOCON -- Pictured: Fraser Olender at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 15, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Bravo/Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Below Deck star Fraser Olender, 33, said vaping caused him to suffer lung damage and a heart attack. “A few weeks ago I was rushed to hospital due to severe chest pains and difficulties breathing,” the Bravo star captioned an Instagram post on Friday with several images of him in the hospital. “To keep it simple — I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)) and I have never experienced fear or pain like it,” he added. The American Lung Association says EVALI is “an acute or subacute respiratory illness and can be fatal.” The reality star said the condition caused him to have to spend a week in London hospitals, in addition to seeing specialists. He further explained that the “arteries supplying blood” to his heart “suddenly clamped down,” resulting in a heart attack. He added that he’s “recovering now” but hopes that his experience “can help even one person rethink vaping.” He clarified that he hasn’t vaped since and “never will.” He wrote, “I could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favour and give it up too – cold turkey."

Read it at Page Six

8
Sydney Sweeney Gets Emotional About Backlash
'GREAT JEANS'
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.25 11:42AM EST 
Sydney Sweeney.
Sydney Sweeney. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Sydney Sweeney has further addressed the backlash around her American Eagle advertisement. “I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said in a Friday interview with People. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.” Sweeney’s July ad, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” used a play on words with the clothing article and “genes,” which critics said was racially charged and promoted eugenics. She first responded to the controversy in a Nov. 4 interview with GQ. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans,” she said. The Euphoria actress told the magazine it was “surreal” that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance came out in support of her. She said that this year has “been really hard at times” when People asked about her New Year’s resolutions. “I think this next year I want to be really intentional with showing people who I am and what I want, cause so many people can just get it wrong,”

Read it at People

9
100 People Sick After Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise Around the World
DIVA DOWN
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.06.25 12:42AM EST 
AIDAdiva
05 November 2025, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Warnemünde: The cruise ship "AIDAdiva" has moored in Warnemünde and ends this year's main cruise season in Rostock's Baltic seaside resort with its visit. Photo: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images) Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than 100 passengers and crew members aboard a cruise around the world have been struck down with norovirus, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The AIDAdiva is currently on a 133-day cruise around the world, hitting stops in 26 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, South Africa, Portugal, Mexico and Sri Lanka, having departed from Hamburg, Germany on Nov. 10. According to the CDC report, 95 passengers and six crew members have fallen ill, and the outbreak was first reported on Nov. 30, with the ship having departed from Miami for Cozumel two days prior. Their primary symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting. Following advice from the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, crew members aboard the ship isolated sick passengers and crew, increased cleaning and disinfection procedures and collected stool samples for testing. The cruise is scheduled to return to Hamburg on March 23. The CDC lists 17 confirmed outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships in 2025, up from 15 in 2024 and 13 in 2023.

Read it at USA Today

10
Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend to Freeze to Death on Mountain
GROSSLY NEGLIGENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.05.25 12:03PM EST 
A photo taken on October 12, 2024 from the Sonnblick Observatory near Rauris, Austria, shows the Grossglockner, with 3798 metres Austria's highest mountain, in the Hohe Tauern mountain range. Experts say warmer temperatures across the Alps driven by climate change are accelerating glacier melt and thawing permafrost -- the year-round ice found at high altitude that binds together giant slabs of rock. This has increased the danger of sudden rockfalls and landslides, damaging paths and adding stress to the mountains' often-ageing huts. Austria's Alpine clubs are currently closing up to four huts a year as they have become unsafe or too costly to be maintained. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP) (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo from the Sonnblick Observatory near Rauris, Austria, shows the Grossglockner, with 3,798 meters Austria's highest mountain, in the Hohe Tauern mountain range. KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images

An Austrian man has been charged with “grossly negligent homicide” after allegedly abandoning his girlfriend near the summit of the country’s highest mountain earlier this year and leaving her to die of exposure. The 39-year-old defendant, an experienced mountaineer, was said to be acting as a guide for his more inexperienced partner, 33, as they attempted to scale the 12,461-foot peak of Grossglocker back in January. After getting within 50 meters of the summit, the victim said she was unable to continue the hike, prompting the defendant to leave her on the summit feeling “unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented” as he went to seek help, authorities said. Before he left, he failed to provide her with shelter or emergency heat-retaining blankets, causing her to freeze to death as she was battered by “challenging winter conditions,” including gale-force winds of up to 45mph and a temperature of -17°F. After alerting emergency services at 3:30 a.m., he became unreachable after putting his phone on silent, prosecutors claim. “We continue to believe that this was a fateful and tragic accident,” the man’s lawyer told Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, adding that his client “very much regrets the whole thing.” The man faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Read it at Stuff

