Adult Swim Severs Ties With Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Charges
PICKLED RICK
Look who’s purging now—Adult Swim. The cable channel announced Tuesday that it had cut ties with Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, after news broke that the 42-year-old had been charged with two counts of felony domestic abuse in California. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the official Rick and Morty Twitter account said in a statement retweeted by Adult Swim. “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.” Roiland’s voice roles, which include the titular pair, are set to be re-cast, a spokesperson for parent company Warners Bros. Discovery told NBC News. Though Roiland will continue to be credited as co-creator, his longtime creative partner Dan Harmon will now carry on as the series’ sole showrunner, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. A monster hit upon its 2013 debut, it was announced in 2018 that Rick and Morty had been renewed with an unprecedented 70-episode order by Adult Swim, which will likely see the show last until at least a 10th season.