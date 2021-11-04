Aerial FBI Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Wielding Assault Rifle Moments Before Fatally Shooting Two People
SHOT IN THE DARK
A jury at the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was shown never-before-seen aerial video of the volatile evening the then-17-year-old fatally shot two people and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The prosecution argued in opening statements that Rittenhouse pursued and fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum with an assault weapon during protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August 2020. Rittenhouse is also alleged to have then fatally shot Anthony Huber after he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, who was reportedly armed with a weapon. Rittenhouse is facing seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide. His lawyer claims the young Blue Lives Matter activist acted in self-defense and that his actions were “reasonable” against an angry “mob.” The FBI aerial video shown in court Wednesday was one of 10 videos played to jurors and while hard to identify the subjects, the prosecution claims it shows Rittenhouse chasing Rosenbaum, not the other way around, as the suspect’s legal team has claimed.