Aerial Search for MH370 Suspended

Aerial search efforts for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have been suspended, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced Monday. Saying that since "none of our efforts in the air, on the surface, or undersea have found any wreckage," the search will have to move on to a far more expansive phase. The new focus will be 60,000 square kilometers of ocean floor. Searching that area the size of West Virginia could take six to eight months and cost as much as $56 million.