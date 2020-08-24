These Aerie Leggings Are Budget-Friendly Lululemon Dupes

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I have basically been living in leggings for the last two-and-a-half years. Between being pregnant, being a new mom, and then being thrown into a global pandemic that meant I could never leave my house, I haven’t had the energy to wear jeans in a long time. I’ve tried out more than my fair share of legging brands, and a few months ago, I finally found the perfect pair: Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Leggings.

These super soft leggings are extremely comfortable and very easy to wear. They’re lightweight, making them wearable even during hot summer days, but they’re cozy enough to keep you warm when needed.. They have the perfect amount of stretch to them, fitting snugly over every curve, but never feeling like they’re digging in or cutting off your ability to breathe. Even after months of near constant wear, mine don’t feel or look stretched out, which is essential, considering how often I wear the multitude of pairs I own.

The high waist keeps them at just the right spot and they won’t roll down as easily as I’ve found other high-waisted leggings do. Whether I’m working out or running after my daughter, they don’t budge. I personally love the simple black color because it’s not that odd, shiny black you sometimes find in inexpensive leggings. The black is never sheer or see-through, and it goes with everything. But they also come in a variety of other colors and patterns, from basic solids to a neutral camo.

They’re a ⅞ length, so for a person of average height, they’ll likely sit above the ankles. For me, though (I’m 5’0 for reference), they fit perfectly below my ankles as a pair of full-length leggings. I don’t have to fold them up at all, and since they don’t stretch out, that just-right fit is always there.

Maybe the best part is that these are basically like a budget friendly version of Lululemon Aligns, another favorite of mine that are, unfortunately, quite pricey (although, for the record, still great). These Aerie leggings come in at a fraction of a price of the Lululemons and, in my experience, fit just as well and are really excellent quality. I own two pairs of the Aligns, and as much as I love them, I think I actually may like these Aerie leggings even more. The fact that I can save some money while buying them? That’s just a bonus.

OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Legging Buy on American Eagle $ 28

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.