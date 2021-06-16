I Cleared Out My Entire Drawer for These Aerie Leggings

Scouting Report: These leggings from Aerie are soft, yet firm and supportive, have a great waistband and aren’t see-through (!).

The dresser drawer dedicated to my comfort and workout-appropriate clothes has always been one that takes a little extra arm strength to close. When I was a kid, ballet leotards and tights spilled out of it, in college it was packed with stretchy yoga pants and oversized sweatshirts perfect for any 8 a.m. class, and over the last year it’s been filled with monochromatic sweatsuits sharing space with thin bike shorts, stretchy spandex, tank tops, and old T-shirts I’ve accumulated over the years. I thought I was set, that I couldn’t possibly need to add anything else to my overflowing collection of athletic clothes, but then I found Aerie’s OFFLINE ribbed high-waisted leggings.

OFFLINE Ribbed Shine High Waisted Crossover Legging Shop at Aerie $

A couple months ago, right as I was starting to toy with the idea of reactivating my gym membership after the past year’s membership freeze, I realized that my collection of athleisure items weren’t necessarily practical for working out. While I had countless pieces that you’d think would work well in the gym or mid-workout, I quickly learned that many of the bottoms taking up precious drawer space didn’t quite do the trick. I found myself often needing to readjust the waistband of leggings during burpee or stairmaster sets and triple-checking that the leggings that were advertised as opaque weren’t secretly see-through mid-squat or lunge.

I discovered the Aerie leggings during a late-night online shopping deep-dive and the reviews (praise in all-caps font filled the majority of the blurbs), along with the affordability, were enough to convince me to give them a shot. When I opened the package a few days later, I was immediately impressed by how buttery soft they were. I slipped them on and was equally pleased to notice that, while they were soft and molding to my body, they were also firm and supportive. I went on to do my usual test of a few deep-squat exercises in front of the mirror to make sure they weren’t see-through while mid-lunge, and was pleasantly surprised to check that box off as well. The next day, I wore them to the gym and was relieved to find that they survived an array of cardio and leg workouts without riding up, the waistband sliding or rolling down, or becoming sheer. My only complaint? They don’t have a pocket for your phone or keys. However, other leggings in the same OFFLINE collection do.

Now, I don’t just trust these leggings for workouts.They’re my go-to for hiking, running errands, binge-watching shows, or even long train, car, or plane rides. The pile of bottoms that were once taking up space in the aforementioned dresser drawer has been replaced with a few pairs of these chic, flattering, and reliable leggings.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.