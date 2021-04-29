One of Our Favorite Bras Is Just $15 Right Now
CHEAP SUPPORT
When it comes to comfortable bras, the Aerie Ribbed Lace Scoop Bralette is one of our top picks. The adjustable straps and lace detailing make it the perfect throw-on-and-go option for when you actually have to go out into the world. Right now, it’s on sale for just $15 and it comes in five different colors.
Aerie Ribbed Lace Scoop Bralette
Down from $30
Because it mixes soft, ribbed cotton with delicate lace, it feels more elevated than your regular, solid bralette. It has adjustable straps for extra comfort and comes in sizes XXS up to XL.
