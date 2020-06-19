The AeroPress Go Allows You To Make a Perfect Cup No Matter Where You Are
The world of coffee (coffee makers and kits and subscription boxes) can seem overwhelming and never ending. And while these all offer specific purposes that are great, there is something about making coffee as simply as possible that I find enjoyable. Better yet, I love being able to brew a cup anywhere, whether that’s in my kitchen, at a campsite, or really anywhere I feel like a cup. The AeroPress, which is extremely portable, was an excellent choice for this. However, now it’s gotten an upgrade, making it easier to use, and more convenient for wherever you’re planning on using it.
Much like the original AeroPress, the AeroPress GO hits the weird in between of French press and pour-over coffee that makes better coffee than both of them. Think of it as a french press that just makes one cup of coffee, like a pour over would. Just put ground beans into the larger cylinder with a filter, add hot water, stir, and plunge down the smaller cylinder. Delicious, smooth coffee will percolate through the filter and into your mug in just a minute. You can also make cold brew, but that’ll take two minutes (sorry for the wait!). But what makes the GO so much better than its predecessor is that a to-go mug is included that also functions as a carrying case for everything else, making it extremely convenient to bring along wherever you’re headed.
The AeroPress was already the most convenient way to make coffee no matter where you were. With its recent upgrade, it’s only gotten more convenient, and more enjoyable at that.
