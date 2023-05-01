Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour Starting This Fall
‘PEACE OUT’
Aerosmith’s newly announced tour will also be its last, the iconic rock group announced Monday. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band said in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” The Peace Out tour will make 40 stops across North America starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and ending in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2024. Original frontman Steven Tyler, lead guitarist Joe Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton will all join the group’s last hurrah but founding drummer Joe Kramer won’t. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.” Aerosmith announced the tour in a star-studded video trailer posted to its YouTube page, where Tyler reiterated that this tour will be the last. “If you think we’re joking, dream on,” he said.