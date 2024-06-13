Aesop’s New Balm Brings a ‘Touch of Poetry’ to Hand Care

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to hand care, no brand does it better than Aesop. From the luxury skin, hair, and covetable soaps that no tastemaker’s bathroom is without to the home brand’s iconic tubes of Aromatique hand balm, Aesop is the leader in elevating everyday care and infusing ordinary products with an air of luxury.

Now, the Australian brand has expanded its beloved Aromatique Hand Balm collection with its new Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm—which is also a godsend for chapped, unsightly feet that need some extra serious pre-summer TLC, by the way.

Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm The nourishing, hydration-locking, and beautifully scented balm is lightweight and non-greasy, making it a great formula for any season, including spring and summer. The new balm is already sold out in the tube size, but you can still grab the full-size bottle. Buy At Aesop $ 100

Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm, which takes its name from the Ancient Greek personification of mercy and compassion, contains a nurturing combination of hydrating humectants alongside emollient butter and oils to *almost* instantly restore parched and weathered hands to a baby-soft status—and without leaving behind an oily residue promising to stain your silk blouse. In fact, the fast-absorbing formula dries down to a velvety matte finish, which is probably my favorite thing about Aesop’s hand balms.

Of course, as with all of Aesop’s Aromatique lineup, the smell is equally as alluring as the skin-softening formula. Eleos’ key fragrance notes include Cedar Atlas, Patchouli, Clove Bud, giving it a slightly smoky, woodsy profile that dethrone your go-to perfume in no time. These uniquely blended aromas aren’t the overwhelming wall of jumbled scents you get in cheaper formulations but truly harmonious and complex aroma-scapes you can’t help but smell twice.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: