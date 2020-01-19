CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Chiefs Headed to Super Bowl After AFC Championship Win Over Titans

    BIG TIME

    Emma Tucker

    USA Today Sports/Reuters

    The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after quarterback and MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, leading the team to a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After losing the AFC Championship in overtime last year, the Chiefs were set on securing the team’s first Super Bowl gig in 50 years. The Titans—who would have made their first Super Bowl appearance in two decades if they had won the game—quickly jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first half of the game until the Chiefs battled back to a 21-17 lead, which they maintained early on in the second half. 

    Read it at The Washington Post