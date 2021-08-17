Vets on What Americans Don’t Understand About the ‘Poorly Executed’ U.S. Exit

Patrick Dowdell is an Army combat vet as well as the son of an FDNY lieutenant who died on 9/11. And when he saw the images of panicked Afghans clutching the outside of a moving C-17 transport at Kabul airport, he thought of the people who had jumped from the burning twin towers.

“That shows how desperate they are,” Dowdell said.

The thought was all more searing because his father, Lt. Kevin Dowdell of Rescue 4, was killed along with 343 other members of the department while trying to rescue those people trapped on high. Kevin Dowdell’s remains were never recovered.