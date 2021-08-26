Afghan Witness Describes Horror After Blast: A 5-Year-Old Girl ‘Died Right in My Hands’
‘VERY BAD’
An Afghan man who was trying to leave the county gave a horrifying account of the explosion at Kabul’s airport, describing how a 5-year-old girl died in his arms. He said he was attempting to evacuate the city when an explosion went off in a crowd of people. “I cannot say what exactly happened,” the man, who identified himself as Carl, told Fox News. “But the explosion was very bad and there are a lot of people hurt.” “I think some of the Americans, they got hurt too,” he added. Carl said he tried to help a 5-year-old girl in the crowd, but she died in his arms. “She was not my baby girl. She was someone else’s girl. I saw her on the ground and I picked her up and I took her to the hospital but she died right in my hands,” he explained. Carl described a scene of chaos, with people running around after the blast. “I don’t know what exactly—what is going on over there,” Carl said. “This whole process is very bad.”
Officials have reported two explosions that went off near the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring another 15, according to the Associated Press reported, citing Russia’s Foreign Ministry.