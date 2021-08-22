Afghan Women: The Taliban Are Shooting People in the Night and Filming It

The Daily Beast reporter Diana Falzone jumped into journalism mode after news broke about the chaos in Afghanistan. She reached out to a few different female reporters in the country on social media to get their perspective on what is happening, and what she heard from them is terrifying.

According to Falzone’s sources, whose stories were relayed to Molly Jong-Fast by Falzone on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, the Taliban are beating people in the streets, including children, they’ve allegedly shot one woman, and are allegedly going into homes in the middle of the night to film themselves shooting people who they think have worked with the United States. They’re even asking for the number of women in each household to marry them off, or as Molly says, are bringing women back to the dark ages.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.