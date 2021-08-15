Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Flees the Country as Taliban Close In on Kabul
TOTAL COLLAPSE
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani flew out of Kabul on Sunday along with most foreign diplomats as the Taliban closed in on the capital city, essentially abandoning millions of Afghan citizens to an uncertain fate, according to the Associated Press. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said in a video posted on social media, “He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable.” The Taliban made remarkable gains in the week since U.S. troops withdrew from the country after what is largely seen as a failed attempt at nation building. Remaining citizens fear a return to harsh rule under which women will likely lose most of the freedoms they gained since the Taliban last ruled in 2001.