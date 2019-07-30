CHEAT SHEET
GREEN ON BLUE
Two U.S. Troops Killed by Afghan Soldier in ‘Insider Attack’
Two American service members have been shot dead by an Afghan soldier at a military base in what appears to be an “insider” attack. The Afghan soldier opened fire on a group of U.S. forces at the base in the southern Kandahar province, according to Afghan defense officials. The shooter was wounded in return fire and is now in Afghan military custody. Stars & Stripes reports the two Americans were paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. It was the first “green on blue” attack since November, when Maj. Brent Taylor was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul. In past insider attacks, the attackers have included both genuine Afghan troops who became disaffected and infiltrators who enlisted to attack foreign forces. U.S. military officials confirmed that two American troops had been killed.