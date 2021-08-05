President of Largest Labor Union Federation Dies Suddenly at 72

Read it at Politico
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations President Richard Trumka died suddenly of an apparent heart attack at age 72, Politico reports. It’s unknown if Trumka died Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the U.S. and is made up of over 50 national and international labor unions, representing over 12 million current and retired workers. Trumka, a close ally and friend of President Joe Biden, has served as president of the federation since 2009.