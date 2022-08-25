African Diplomat Charles Dickens Imene Oliha Claims Diplomatic Immunity, Flees Country After Rape Charges
FLED THE COUNTRY
A United Nations diplomat who was arrested in New York City on suspicion of rape was spotted Thursday in his home country of South Sudan. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, invoked diplomatic immunity to evade jail time from a suspicion of rape charge, stemming from a Sunday incident in which he was accused of raping his Bronx neighbor. Oliha allegedly forced his way into the woman’s apartment and raped her twice, according to the Daily Mail. “The diplomat in question is now back in South Sudan and has been suspended from his duties,” the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a Thursday statement obtained by local outlet Sudans Post, adding that the government has formed a “specialized committee” to investigate the allegations. If charges are filed, U.S. officials will have to extradite the former diplomat.