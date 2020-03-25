African Jazz Legend Manu Dibango Dies of Coronavirus
African saxophone legend Manu Dibango died Tuesday in France after contracting the novel coronavirus, BBC News reports. The 86-year-old—famous for fusing jazz, funk, and sounds from his home country Cameroon—is one of the first global stars to die in the pandemic. “It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove,” a statement from his official Facebook page read. His 1972 single, “Soul Makossa,” was a global hit that made its way to the United States, Europe and Africa at the start of the disco era. According to The New York Times, Michael Jackson quoted part of the song in his 1983 song “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” and Rihanna later sampled that piece in her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music.” Dibango later sued them both in 2009, and Jackson’s estate settled the case out of court. “Soul Makossa” is reportedly still widely sampled in hip-hop songs. Dibango’s Facebook page said his funeral would take place in “strict privacy,” but said a tribute would be arranged “when possible.”