African Migrant Shot Dead While Trying to Cross Greek-Turkish Border
TRAGIC QUEST
A migrant desperately trying to flee Turkey for Greece was shot dead on Saturday night before she could cross the border, the Associated Press reports. The woman and her group were trying to cross the Greek-Turkish border across the Evros River when gunfire erupted from the Turkish side, Greek police said. Four members of the 11-person group eventually made it to the Greek side aboard their inflatable boat, though the woman’s body was found floating in the water nearby. Police determined she was shot in the back by a small-caliber gun, a weapon Greek police said they did not use. A coroner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the woman, who is believed to be African. Police said they did not believe the six people unaccounted for on the expedition made it into Greece.