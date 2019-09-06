After 25 Years of Cowering, It’s Time for the Democrats to Get Tough on Guns

It’s unclear how many more Americans need to die from gun violence before Donald Trump and the GOP support measures to end the carnage, but thankfully the 2020 Democrats have made championing laws to reduce gun violence a key issue. This is a far cry from past presidential campaigns, when Democrats feared that addressing guns would cost them politically.

Over the weekend, Joe Biden abandoned his “let’s work with the GOP to find common ground” approach and instead made it clear on gun safety issues such as banning assault weapons that “I think there's no compromise. This is one we have to just push and push and push and push and push.”

Elizabeth Warren recently rolled out a detailed plan to reduce gun violence by 80 percent that includes not just an assault weapons ban, but raising taxes on gun manufacturers and establishing a federal licensing system for gun owners. As Warren stated over the weekend, “We need to treat this as the public health emergency that it is.”