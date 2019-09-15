CHEAT SHEET

    2,200 Fetal Remains Found at Late Abortion Provider’s Home

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Carl Court/Getty

    After abortion provider Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on Sept. 3, his family made an unexpected discovery at his Illinois home: more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains. That’s according to police who were called to Klopfer’s Will County home and are investigating why the remains were being stored at the home even though, the sheriff’s office said, there is “no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property.” Klopfer worked at a clinic in Gary, Indiana, that closed in 2016. His license was suspended that same year for shoddy record-keeping and medical practices that violated state standards.

