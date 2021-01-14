After All That, Trump Told Aides Not to Pay Giuliani for His Legal Services: WaPo
RUDY RIPOFF
The relationship between President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is crumbling. The commander in chief has told aides not to pay Giuliani at all for his legal work attempting to overturn Trump’s loss in the November presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Since November, Giuliani has traveled the country to testify before swing state lawmakers and promote the president’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump told aides he wants to personally review any reimbursement requests from Giuliani. The former New York City mayor also demanded $20,000 per day at one point, reportedly angering Trump. Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday on charges of inciting an insurrection, the first president in American history to face removal from office twice.