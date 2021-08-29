After Bragging About ‘Packed Crowd’ in Sturgis, Kid Rock Cancel Shows as ‘Half the Band Has Fucking COVID’
CAUSE AND EFFECT?
Kid Rock cancelled two shows in Fort Worth, Texas and he’s not happy about it. “I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking COVID.” the singer tweeted Thursday, clarifying that he hasn’t gotten the virus. “And before u [sic] shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.” The entertainer was set to perform at Billy Bob’s on August 27 and 28. He says he hoped to find a way to still perform, but the situation was “out of my hands.” The singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, previously bragged about playing for a “packed house” in Sturgis, South Dakota in early August. “There is nothing the mainstream media or internet and social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing they will never beat us.” he wrote on social media featuring a picture of him onstage at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that was labeled a “superspreader” by state health officials.