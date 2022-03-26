After Country Stations Banned Loretta Lynn’s ‘The Pill,’ It Became Her Biggest Pop Hit

On June 23, 1960, the FDA approved the first birth control pill for use to prevent pregnancy, forever changing women’s lives and choices. It quickly became popular. According to Planned Parenthood, just five years later a quarter of all married women under 45 reported having taken the pill.

The birth control bill created a monumental sea change in the history of women’s reproductive and sexual freedom. Yet, openly talking about the pill was still taboo in many parts, and women outside of city centers often had no idea that it existed.

Enter Loretta Lynn, the big-voiced country singer who has denied claims of being a feminist throughout her six-decade career, while at the same time brashly singing about the daily injustices of married women’s lives (think womanizing husbands, husbands whose advances after a night of drinking are unwelcome, and women who are vilified for affairs while their husbands run around scot free) and offering anthems of women’s empowerment (like overworked wives who decide to throw off the shackles of domestic labor…and wives who threaten to take women flirting with their men to “Fist City”).