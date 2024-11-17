Cheat Sheet
1

After His Mike Tyson Victory, Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor Next

I DARE YA
Clay Walker
Published 11.16.24 8:26PM EST 
Jake Paul at a press conference for his fight against Mike Tyson.
Sarah Stier/Getty

On the heels of his unanimous victory against Mike Tyson on Friday night, Jake Paul is already eyeing his next opponent—controversial MMA star Conor McGregor. “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul shared on X Saturday to his 4.7 million followers. His X message comes after Paul mentioned the prospect of fighting McGregor in a press conference after his Tyson fight. “And it’s funny to say Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it’s the f--king truth,” Paul told reporters. McGregor has yet to respond to the request. In the wake of his win, critics have called out the social media star-turned-fighter for taking on an opponent so much older than him. For context, Tyson, at 58, is more than 30 years older than Paul, 27. Paul even admitted after the match that, at a certain point, he took it easy on the veteran boxer. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said.

Read it at X

2
Latest Picks for Team Trump’s Nomination Circus
YOU'RE HIRED
Clay Walker
Published 11.16.24 7:10PM EST 
Donald Trump speaking at a conference in November 2024.
Pool/Getty

Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had chosen Chris Wright as the secretary of the Department of Energy under his new administration. Wright, who runs a Colorado fossil fuel company, is a climate change critic. In a statement, Trump said Wright “will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.’” In addition to Wright’s appointment, Jay Bhattacharya, a physician and Stanford professor known for his controversial stances during the COVID-19 pandemic, might possibly get a new position as head of the NIH under Trump. According to the Washington Post, Bhattacharya’s name is on a list made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s newly appointed overseer of the Department of Health and Human Services. Bhattacharya raised eyebrows back in 2020 when he and fellow professors Martin Sunetra and Gupta Kulldorff published the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter criticizing strict COVID lockdowns. In the document, the three proposed allowing the least at risk to continue living their lives normally in hopes of eventually creating herd immunity. They called this idea “Focused Protection.” The proposal was met swiftly with backlash from the medical community, who found their ideas reckless.

Read it at Washington Post

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Thanksgiving Cookware Lineup During Made In’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Scouted Staff
Published 11.15.24 5:55PM EST 
Made In Cookware is on a thanksgiving table.
Made In Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set
Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set
Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.

Complete Tabletop Set
Free Wine Glass Set with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

3
Malcolm X’s Family Sues Feds for ‘Allowing’ His Assassination
GOVERNMENT PLOT?
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.16.24 5:46PM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:45PM EST 
Daughter of the late killed civil rights leader Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz, speaks alongside attorney Ben Crump and legal team during a news conference to announce a lawsuit against government agencies and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for the alleged assassination and concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X’s murder in New York City
Although Talmadge Hayer confessed to being one Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the murder plot has long persisted. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The family of Civil-Rights leader Malcolm X filed a $100-million federal lawsuit on Friday, accusing the FBI, CIA and New York Police Department of allowing his assassination. The wrongful death lawsuit, brought by his daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and other family members, claims the law-enforcement agencies concealed evidence that they had prior knowledge of a plot to kill Malcolm X and did nothing to stop his murder. “We believe that they all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X, one of the greatest thought-leaders of the 20th century,” said Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney representing the family at a press conference announcing the filing. According to Crump, the civil suit is meant to bring reparations to the family and provide clarity and answer lingering questions surrounding the assassination nearly six decades later. While Talmadge Hayer, then a member of the Nation of Islam, confessed to being one of Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the assassination plot has long persisted. Shabazz was two years old when her father was fatally shot on Feb. 21, 1965 as he prepared to speak at New York’s Audubon Ballroom. She was present during the killing along with her mother and siblings.

Read it at Reuters

4
Christopher Cross Sold Drugs to Fund First Album
SMOKING HOT
Clay Walker
Updated 11.16.24 5:19PM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:18PM EST 
Christopher Cross during a 2020 concert in Mexico.
Medios y Media/Getty

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross funded his first album in an unorthodox way—he sold weed. People reported that the soft rock musician makes the drug revelation in the new film, Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary.‘ “I financed my original songs by selling weed. I had a very successful weed business, and I bought a tape machine and some consoles and stuff and invested in a studio in Austin,” said Cross in the doc. The album in question was self-titled and was released to much acclaim in December 1979. It snagged him 5 Grammys at the 1981 awards ceremony and featured one of his most popular songs, “Sailing.” As it turns out it wasn’t just the financing of the album that was unique. According to Cross, he mistakenly sent the album to an assistant at Warner Bros. Records and not one of the label’s executives. Luckily, this assistant was so impressed he shared it with one of the bigwigs who loved the record. The film is set to be released on HBO later this month and features other yacht rock legends such as Michael McDonald and Steely Dan.

Read it at People

Partner update

Give Your Baby an Organic & Vitamin-Boosted Start With This
FORMULA FOR SUCCESS
AD BY Organic Baby Food 24
Published 11.16.24 12:00AM EST 
A mother lovingly feeds her baby with a bottle, surrounded by soft natural light and a vase of flowers in the background. The baby is dressed in a pink outfit and looks content, while the mother gently holds the bottle and gazes at her child with affection.
Organic Baby Food 24

Getting a newborn baby off to a healthy start can feel overwhelming. Organic Baby Food 24—an online retailer based in Germany—strives to make this journey easier with its wide array of premium baby formulas that prioritize nutrition and affordability. Baby formulas produced in Europe must adhere to stricter regulations when it comes to ingredients compared to formulas produced in the United States. The end products are packed with essential nutrients, including this highly-rated Dutch Stage 1 Formula from HiPP.

Instead of added sugars and artificial flavors, this whey-based baby formula has iron for cognitive development; vitamins A, C, and D to boost your baby’s immune system; and omega three and six fatty acids for brain and neural cell health. One box gives you enough formula to prepare 44 five-ounce bottles. This particular baby formula is made for infants up to six months old. However, as your baby gets older you can switch to Stage 2 and Stage 3 to ensure their nutritional needs are being met.

Cassy, a HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Customer, saw a night and day difference in her twins after switching formulas. “We struggled for the first 3 months with significant tummy issues, very gassy and upset babies. After we made the switch to HiPP my babies have been so much happier!”

HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Formula
Buy At Organic Baby Food 24$47

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Dolly Parton’s Brother David Dies at 82
‘GOT HIS ANGEL WINGS’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.24 11:23AM EST 
Dolly and David Parton.
Dolly Parton’s brother David Parton has died. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Dolly Parton’s eldest brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died at 82. The country music superstar’s sister Stella Parton announced the death of their brother in a Friday post on X. “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.” On Threads, she added, “My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever.” An obituary posted yesterday said that David, a bridge builder superintendent for a construction company in Tennessee, died at home on Friday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren, according to the obituary. Dolly has not yet offered a public statement about her brother’s death. David was one of the 11 Parton siblings—six brothers and five sisters. Parton’s brothers Randy, Larry, and Floyd previously passed away.

Read it at People

6
Ex-NFL Star Facing Charges in Arrest After Paul-Tyson Fight
PACMAN IN A PICKLE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.16.24 1:58PM EST 
Published 11.16.24 1:56PM EST 
Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning after attending the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium, TMZ reported. The former NFL star—who was in the league for more than 13 seasons with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos—faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer. He attended the highly-anticipated brawl between Tyson and Paul on Friday night, sharing a video with comedian Tom Segura enjoying the festivities to Instagram. According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” They claimed Jones “was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.” Jones is no stranger to brushes with the law, having been arrested 10 times since 2000. Last December, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in Kentucky after an outburst, screaming at officers, on a plane. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, Jones avoided jail time with a promise that he would obey the law for the next two years. It is unclear how Saturday’s arrest will affect this ruling.

Read it at TMZ

7
Martha Stewart Defends John Krasinski as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
‘WATCH OUT, WIFE’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.24 2:02PM EST 
Martha Stewart and John Krasinski.
Martha Stewart approves of John Krasinski as the sexiest man alive. Getty

Martha Stewart has no qualms with actor John Krasinski being selected as People’s 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive,” even seeming to issue a warning to his wife, actress Emily Blunt. “John is pretty sexy,” the lifestyle icon and business mogul told People on Thursday. “He’s been over to my house, and he’s pretty sexy. And he’s pretty good at all the work he does, too. Watch out, wife.” Stewart added that sexiness, to her, is all about being “gorgeous, talented, clean, fun.” Krasinski, known for starring in the hit comedy show The Office, has been married to Blunt, with whom he has two daughters, since 2010. He told People that his response to hearing he would be this year’s sexiest man was a “just immediate blackout,” adding that his wife was “very excited” to hear the news. “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” Krasinski said, though he said he expects his brothers to give him a hard time at Thanksgiving dinner over receiving the honor.

Read it at People

8
Southwest Airlines Plane Hit by Bullet ‘Near Cockpit’ Just Before Takeoff
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.16.24 11:04AM EST 
A Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021
Although the runway was temporarily closed, it eventually reopened with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations in Texas. Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

A bullet hit a Southwest Airlines airplane as crew members prepared to depart from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening, the airline said. No injuries were reported from the incident aboard Flight 2494, however the Indianapolis International Airport-bound flight was ultimately cancelled. According to a statement from Southwest, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” on the plane’s right side at approximately 8:30 PM CST while taxiing. The plane then returned to its gate and passengers evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Southwest added that the aircraft was removed from service and said the airline would provide an alternative flight for the impacted passengers. The rescheduled flight on a different aircraft departed two hours later, according to FlightStats, a flight tracking website. Law enforcement was contacted immediately after the plane was hit on runway 13R/31L. And, though the runway was temporarily closed as authorities investigated, it later reopened on Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations.

Read it at CBS News

Shop with Scouted

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
VIBE CHECK
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Down From $279
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

9
Tyson-Paul Streamers Get an Unexpected, Pre-Match Butt View
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.16.24 12:11AM EST 
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson X/Netflix

A pre-match interview of Mike Tyson came to an unexpected conclusion Friday night, with Netflix cameras capturing the former heavyweight champion from behind without his boxing shorts on. After wrapping up a backstage interview with his son, Amir, by saying he predicted a “vicious win,” Tyson turned and walked away, the showing more than the public is used to seeing from him.

Tyson is having his first sanctioned fight in nearly twenty years against YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul. Unsurprisingly, the encounter has seen a good deal of hype, with yesterday’s face-off at weigh-in resulting in Tyson slapping Paul. Netflix is streaming the match-up, though its high-profile foray into live sports hasn’t all going smoothly, with abundant complaints about buffering and error screens. The match is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was preceded by several undercard bouts, with the earlier ones shown on YouTube.

10
Netflix Slammed for Choppy Fight Night Service
BUFFERING ISSUE
David Thompson
Updated 11.16.24 4:08AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 12:01AM EST 
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

On one of the biggest nights in sporting history Netflix was apparently unprepared for the tens of millions around the world who were hoping to watch. The Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson main event was preceded by other fights but many people attempting to watch were stuck waiting for the show to load on their TVs and screening devices. The night was billed as one of the biggest and most controversial fights of all time; however, ahead of the main event, some fans took to X to complain about buffering issues on the site. “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” one person wrote. “I’d love to watch this live but I’ve seen the buffering logo more than any of the fights,” another added.

