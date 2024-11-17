After His Mike Tyson Victory, Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor Next
On the heels of his unanimous victory against Mike Tyson on Friday night, Jake Paul is already eyeing his next opponent—controversial MMA star Conor McGregor. “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul shared on X Saturday to his 4.7 million followers. His X message comes after Paul mentioned the prospect of fighting McGregor in a press conference after his Tyson fight. “And it’s funny to say Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it’s the f--king truth,” Paul told reporters. McGregor has yet to respond to the request. In the wake of his win, critics have called out the social media star-turned-fighter for taking on an opponent so much older than him. For context, Tyson, at 58, is more than 30 years older than Paul, 27. Paul even admitted after the match that, at a certain point, he took it easy on the veteran boxer. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT