King Con Trump Bets It All on More Racism

Monday morning, before the sunrise cleared the Potomac, Donald Trump resumed his abhorrent, vicious verbal attacks on House Oversight Committee chair Elijah Cummings. Derisively calling the 13- term congressman “King Elijah,” Trump erroneously Tweeted that Baltimore “has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation” before turning his rhetorical fire on another black Democrat—the Rev. Al Sharpton.

A one-time ally during Trump’s years as a tax-cheating real-estate developer and casino owner, the president Monday dismissed the civil rights leader and MSNBC host as a “conman.”

Certainly there was no small irony in Trump’s use of “king” or “con,” but this is a man without borders when it comes it irony or decency. His viciousness knows no bounds. This time, however, he may have just picked the wrong fight. Sharpton, like Cummings, remains a commanding force in Democratic politics.