After Hurricane Laura, Generator Kills Family of 4 With Carbon Monoxide

Read it at The Advocate
A family of four in storm-ravaged Louisiana were killed by carbon monoxide fumes from a generator, officials announced Friday. The victims had put the machine in a garage and left the door to the Calcasieu Parish home partially open. Authorities said at least 10 deaths in Louisiana and four more in Texas could be tied to Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that was the fifth strongest to make landfall in the United States. Other victims include a 68-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl killed by falling trees.