Denmark Killed All Of Its Minks. Now It Has To Dig Up 4 Million.
GRAVE SITUATION
After slaughtering its entire mink population, Denmark will be digging millions of them up to prevent pollution, the Danish parliament agreed on Sunday. The world’s top exporter of mink fur, Denmark culled more than 15 million of the mammals in November after government officials reported that they were carriers of a mutated strain of the virus. Four million mink that were not incinerated will be dug up after six months, after any chance of infection as passed but before they could affect groundwater, according to Bloomberg News. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has come under fire for the decision to kill off the mink, which was made without the approval of Parliament. Some of them literally rose from their graves last month, elevated by the release of gas from decomposition, according to the Guardian.