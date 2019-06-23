After Last Week’s Biden Brouhaha, the Democratic Debates Now Have a Theme: Race

Until last week it was unclear what issue would define Wednesday and Thursday’s highly anticipated first 2020 Democratic debates, either substantively or subconsciously.

A case could have been made for the chaos that is our current Iran foreign policy or who is and who isn’t a proponent of socialism. But instead, former Vice President Joe Biden’s ill-timed decision to revive an anecdote about how chummy he used to be with white supremacists pulled the band-aid off on what this primary fight has always been about, at least up until now: race.

When Hillary Clinton’s shocking 2016 defeat left Democrats desperate for answers and also, in some cases, someone to blame, there were two principle conclusions that could be drawn from the loss: that the white vote was solidifying behind Republicans (apparently any would do), and the Democrats’ fate in general elections rests on how enthusiastic minority voters are about them.