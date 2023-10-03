Here’s Who Will Take Over as Temporary Speaker of the House

Read it at The Daily Beast
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) was appointed to take over as Speaker pro tempore of the U.S. House of Representatives—temporarily replacing the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The appointment was made by McCarthy himself, who under House rules was required to submit a list of names for temporary replacements if he was removed from the position, which he was on Tuesday afternoon after a motion filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz passed. McCarthy is the first House Speaker to be removed in this fashion.