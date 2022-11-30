Oath Keepers Boss’ Estranged Wife ‘Beyond Happy’ About Conspiracy Conviction
‘PAST DUE’
The estranged wife of far-right militia leader Stewart Rhodes is over the moon after a jury returned a verdict convicting him of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday, she told The Daily Beast. “I am beyond happy,” said Tasha Adams, who is currently finalizing a long-sought divorce with Rhodes. “He has absolutely never had to face a consequence in his entire life. This will be the very first time. He’s spent his life making others pay—this was past due for him.” Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was convicted alongside one of his lackeys, Kelly Meggs, after a jury deliberated for three days on the question of whether they’d planned an armed rebellion in order to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Three other subordinates charged in the case were found not guilty of sedition. Rhodes was also acquitted of two separate conspiracy charges. Seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that marks the most serious yet brought against any of the defendants in the 900 separate criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.