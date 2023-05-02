After School Satan Club Must Be Allowed to Go Ahead, Judge Rules
HELL OF A DECISION
An After School Satan Club will be allowed to meet in a Pennsylvania school district after a federal judge’s ruling on Monday. The ACLU filed a suit against the Saucon Valley School District on behalf of The Satanic Temple last month after the diabolical club was blocked from using the district’s facilities on the grounds that the club hadn’t made it clear on permission slips that the group wasn’t district-sponsored. In a ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found that “although The Satanic Temple, Inc.’s objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment’s protections must prevail,” The Hill reports. The ACLU heralded the judgment as a “victory for free speech and religious freedom.”