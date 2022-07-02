Merrick Garland’s Ex-Law Professor Says Trump Will Likely Be Indicted
‘STRONG EVIDENCE’
A Trump indictment seems likely, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s former law professor Laurence Tribe. The Harvard law professor made an appearance on CNN to share his thoughts on the Jan. 6 committee hearings. “There’s indication—certainly from the searches and seizures of both John Eastman and of others—strong evidence that the Justice Department is not stopping with the foot soldiers, it’s going to the Generals,” Tribe told CNN. “And the biggest General of all, of course, is Donald Trump. I do think the odds are he will be indicted.” Tribe said the committee members are presented with a lose-lose situation. If they do indict Trump, Tribe said there will be violence. If they don’t, they “invite another violent insurrection.”