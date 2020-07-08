AG Barr Announces ‘Operation Legend’ to Send Federal Troops to Kansas City, Surprises Mayor
Attorney General William Barr announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice is sending federal law enforcement to Kansas City, Missouri to fight a recent surge in violent crime as part of a program dubbed “Operation Legend.” The program is named after 4-year-old LeGend Tallifero, who was killed on June 29 by gunfire in the city, which has seen a 40 percent surge in homicides compared to 2019. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany read aloud a letter from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to Missouri’s governor concerning the crime wave during her announcement of the initiative, but the news came as a surprise to the local leader. He said in a statement, “I learned on Twitter this afternoon that the Department of Justice plans to send federal investigators to Kansas City as support for unsolved homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations.” But Lucas said he would not oppose the initiative: “I plan and hope to learn more about this effort over the days ahead. The investigative support effort announced this afternoon can be only one tool out of many.”