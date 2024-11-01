‘Agatha All Along’ Finale: All of Our Biggest Questions

For weeks, the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti Lupone have kept us riveted in Agatha All Along , the Marvel television series that feels the least like a Marvel television series. It proudly marches to the beat of its own drum, and its surprising two-part finale is full of gag-worthy revelations.

The finale does answer plenty of our longest-running questions throughout the series. However, there are still some vital plot points the show leaves lingering. Let’s dive into them and see what answers we can come up with.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Is Wanda Maximoff Alive?

One of the biggest mysteries bubbling below the surface is the status of the all-powerful Wanda Maximoff, best known as the Scarlet Witch. The wife of Vision and the mother of Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Wanda is one of the most powerful witches, if not the most powerful. She’s the star of the Marvel series WandaVision (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and her death seemed to be confirmed in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But if there’s one thing we know about Marvel is that just because it seems someone is dead, doesn’t mean they’re really gone. However, despite being referenced numerous times in Agatha All Along, Wanda didn’t show up in the series, not even in the finale.

Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Surprisingly, despite teases, Wanda never appears in Agatha All Along. That’s quite encouraging—Marvel absolutely loves a cameo and a surprise appearance, and the lack of one here rightly keeps the focus on Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and company. But the lack of Wanda means we still don’t know if she’s dead, or if she’s simply waiting for the right body to inhabit—or if she’s still intact, somewhere. Watching.

What is the Witches’ Road?

In one of the biggest revelations in the Agatha All Along finale, it wasn’t Agatha Harkness and her makeshift coven—it was Billy Maximoff aka Teen (Joe Locke), who conjured the entire journey. He wanted so badly to believe the road was real, so that he could bring his brother back. There’s some masterful set design in Agatha All Along, particularly in Billy’s room, which is full of hints (and a Protect Trans Lives flag, which we love to see): Everything the group experienced was based on something within those four walls.

There was much talk of the road among the witches and whether it was real or not, and Agatha was purported to be the only witch who had ever been there. Turns out that was a lie. As the finale reveals, Agatha was effectively a scam artist, tricking various witches into the promise of the road, which was rumored to fulfill a person’s wildest desires, in a scheme to kill other witches and absorb all their energy to become all-powerful.

But here’s the thing—Billy’s road does provide Jen Kale (Sasheer Zamata) a redemption, as she discovers it was none other than Agatha who bound her and breaks free of the binding that’s stopped her from using her powers for 100 years. For Jen, who doesn’t discover that the road is a mere conjuring of Billy’s imagination, the road is entirely real and gives her exactly what she wants. So in a way, the road may be real after all—even if it just takes an astonishingly powerful witch like Billy to find it.

(L-R) Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn and Joe Locke. Marvel

Is Tommy Alive?

Ever since Episode 6 revealed the truth about Billy Maximoff, the internet has been going wild over the revelation. Billy is on the road because he wants to bring his brother Tommy back to the world, and his motivations were fueled by reuniting with his brother, albeit in a brand new body (just like how Billy took over the body of William in the events of Episode 6).

Frustratingly, by the end of Agatha All Along, we still don’t know where Tommy is. The events at the end of Episode 8 certainly suggest that Billy has successfully brought Tommy back to life, placing his mind inside the body of a boy who died in a prank gone horribly awry. But whether this was successful or not is a mystery. The season ends with Billy and Agatha (now a ghost) heading off on a quest to find Tommy, leaving his whereabouts and well-being—and crucially, whether he’s alive or not—a mystery.

Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke. Marvel Television/Marvel

Is this the last we’ve seen of Nicholas Scratch?

In the finale of Agatha All Along, we finally get to see Agatha’s son Nicholas Scratch. Though we discover he seemingly dies in his sleep of natural causes, there’s plenty of reason to think that we’ll see more of him in the future, whether in a second season of Agatha or elsewhere.

That’s because he has an extensive history in the Marvel comics. He first appeared in 1977 in the Fantastic Four comics, where Nicholas has been a thorn in the supergroup’s side ever since. In the comics, he’s an all-powerful Warlock with powers including teleportation, telepathy, and creating illusions. He may not be six years old when we see him next, but it would be foolish to assume we’ll never see Scratch again. The MCU may just have some big plans for him in the future.