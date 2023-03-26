CHEAT SHEET
Agatha Christie Novels Stripped of Slurs, References to Ethnicity
New editions of several Agatha Christie novels have been modified to remove slurs and references to ethnicity, including the N-word, according to the Telegraph. The new editions published by HarperCollins have removed most references to ethnicity, even reportedly cutting descriptions of characters as Black or Jewish. The word “natives” has also been replaced by “locals,” while a description of a judge’s “Indian temper” was cut. Christie’s work is no stranger to modifications, given the original title of classic novel And Then There Were None, well, was not that. But the latest changes represent a more thorough modification, even removing a reference to a hotel worker’s “lovely white teeth.”