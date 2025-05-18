World

Agent Injured By Falling Palm Tree at Cannes Film Festival

CAUTION: FALLING TREES

The incident, which occurred on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette, left the man with injuries to both his vertebrae and nose.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
La Croisette, Cannes
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

A Japanese film agent is in the hospital after being injured by a falling palm tree at the Cannes Film Festival. The tree, located on the popular Boulevard de la Croisette, fell on Saturday afternoon, hitting the agent for one of the stars of the film Brand New Landscape and resulting in his hospitalization. He will need to be examined by a specialist as a result of damage to his vertebrae and nose, organizers said, though they did not disclose the names of the agent or his client. The press team for the film, which was directed by Yuiga Danzuka and premiered on Friday in the festival’s Director’s Fortnight section, have since canceled their events. Since the accident, authorities have blocked off a portion of the promenade in order to facilitate the swift removal of the fallen tree.

Read it at REUTERS
