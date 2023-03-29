‘Aggressive,’ Hat-Loving Owl Turns Park Into a No-Man’s Land
‘WEAR PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR’
An “aggressive” owl with a penchant for stealing people’s hats has turned parts of a Washington state park into dangerous no-go zones. Officials at South Whidbey Community Park in Langley issued a safety warning for visitors after up to 10 people reported scary run-ins with the animal, The Olympian reports. Carrie Monforte, the recreation supervisor at the park, said the owl has repeatedly dive-bombed people and made off with their hats or scratched up their heads. The owl is thought to be protecting a nearby nest. “If you are on trails in the area, use an umbrella, cover your head, wear protective eyewear, and protect your pets, especially small animals,” park officials said in a statement accompanied by a map showing several no-go areas. “Please do not come to the park to find the owl(s).”