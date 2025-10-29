Cheat Sheet
‘Aggressive’ Lab Monkey on the Loose After Truck Crash

Catherine Bouris 

Published 10.28.25 8:41PM EDT 
Escaped rhesus monkey
A research monkey is on the loose in Jasper County, Mississippi after a truck carrying the animals crashed. While almost all of the escaped monkeys have been “destroyed,” one remains at large, and authorities are urging the public not to approach the 40-pound primate as it could be aggressive towards humans. The monkeys were being transported from Tulane University in New Orleans. The university has clarified that the monkeys do not carry any infectious diseases, despite initial reports to the contrary. In a statement the university said, “Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity, and they have not been exposed to any infectious agent. The non-human primates were NOT being transported by Tulane, but we are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.” The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is also working with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on the matter.

At Least 64 Dead in Brazil After Rio’s Most Lethal Police Raid Ever
Ethan Cotler 

Published 10.28.25 6:04PM EDT 
rio
A local walks past a car burnt during a barricade within the Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment) at the Vila Cruzeiro favela, in the Penha complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28, 2025. At least 2,500 agents took part in an operation to arrest drug traffickers from the Comando Vermelho (CV), which resulted in, at least, 18 suspects and several police officers dead. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

At least 64 people have died in a large-scale police raid targeting a gang in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, security officials told CNN Brasil. Four Brazilian police officers are among those who died, officials said. And initial reports suggest some bystanders were struck by stray bullets, according to Al Jazeera. Rio de Janeiro State Governor Cláudio Castro said the death toll may climb as the operation continues. In addition, 81 people have been arrested. The operation involved 2,500 military and civilian police personnel, aiming to “combat the territorial expansion” of the criminal gang, Comando Vermelho. The group, translated as “Red Command,” emerged during the military dictatorship that reigned over Brazil until 1985, and is involved in drug trafficking and extortion. Tuesday’s operation is the largest and deadliest in the city’s history, according to Reuters and the state government. In a post shared on X, authorities say they seized 42 rifles in the operation. Last year, Rio saw 700 people die during police operations — a rate of almost two per day.

Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 4:04PM EDT 
Womanizer Next Duo
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Jewish Heirs Sue the Met for Buying a Van Gogh Looted by Nazis
Amber Brace 

Published 10.28.25 3:23PM EDT 
Women Picking Olives, 1889. Artist Vincent van Gogh.
The heirs of a Jewish couple are suing the Metropolitan Museum of Art and a Greek foundation, claiming their family’s van Gogh painting was stolen by Nazis and later sold to the museum. The suit alleges the heirs’ family members, Hedwig and Frederick Stern, bought the painting, Olive Picking, in 1935 before fleeing Germany with their six children the following year and leaving the painting behind. The artwork was eventually sold, but the Nazis confiscated the proceeds, the lawsuit claims. The painting was transferred from buyer to buyer until it eventually surfaced at the Met in 1956, when the museum acquired it for $125,000. It was later sold to Greek shipping magnate Basil Goulandris and is now displayed at the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens. “Rousseau and the Met knew or should have known that the painting had probably been looted by Nazis,” the Stern heirs’ lawyers claim. The Met has denied any knowledge of Nazi involvement in the painting’s history, either before it was acquired or when it was later sold.

4
Armie Hammer Returns to Big Screen After Cannibalism Claims
Wiktoria Gucia 

Published 10.28.25 5:02PM EDT 

Four years after messages surfaced in which Armie Hammer, 39, allegedly claimed he is “100% a cannibal,” a trailer has been released for a new film starring the actor. Hammer, known for Call Me by Your Name and The Social Network, has since said the messages were “hilarious” and claimed the texts were “digitally altered” to remove other parts of a conversation between two people who were “egging each other on.” In 2021, Effie Angelova reported the actor to the LAPD, accusing Hammer of physical abuse and rape. An LA judge later dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence. Another woman, Courtney Vucekovich, detailed alleged disturbing interactions with Hammer in a 2022 docuseries, House of Hammer. The actor has since described the allegations as a “career death,” and has lost multiple high-profile roles. Hammer’s first film since the allegations surfaced, Frontier Crucible, is an American Western about a former soldier with a tragic past who becomes entangled with three outlaws, a woman, and her injured husband. The film is set for release on Dec. 5, 2025.

Scouted Staff
Updated 10.27.25 9:38PM EDT 
Published 10.21.25 3:46PM EDT 
Spring Sleep eXciteOSA Snoring & Sleep Apnea reducer in a black box on a desk.
Spring Sleep

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Boeing 747 Forced to Divert After Passenger Stabbing Rampage
Tom Sanders 

Updated 10.28.25 4:14PM EDT 
Published 10.28.25 12:53PM EDT 
Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 (Retro livery) during landing at Frankfurt Airport.
A Lufthansa passenger has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a fork and assaulted another passenger on a flight from Chicago to Germany. Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, a Master’s student from India, allegedly towered over a sleeping 17-year-old while en route to Frankfurt on Saturday, before stabbing him in the left clavicle with a metal fork. Usiripalli then allegedly stabbed a second teenager on board with the same fork, causing a laceration in the back of his head. When members of the flight crew tried to restrain him, Usiripalli ”formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger,” prosecutors claimed on Monday. He then turned to his left and slapped a female passenger across the face before attempting to slap another crew member attempting to subdue him. The flight was forced to make an emergency diversion to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. According to federal authorities, he does not have “lawful status” to remain in the United States. If convicted of the charges, he will face up to 10 years in prison.

6
WWE Hall of Famer Mike “IRS” Rotunda, 67, Placed in Hospice
Amber Brace 

Published 10.28.25 4:54PM EDT 
Mike Rotunda poses in studio.
WWE Hall of Famer Mike “IRS” Rotunda has been placed in hospice care, according to his former tag-teammate. Rotunda, 67, was part of the U.S. Express tag team with brother-in-law Barry Windham, 65, in the early 1980s. The duo won the tag team championship twice during their career. He then partnered with Ted DiBiase to form the Money Inc. tag team and went on to win three. The duo faced iconic Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake at a championship match at WrestleMania IX in 1993. Rotunda got his nickname, Irwin R. Schyster, or IRS, for his portrayal of a tax-man in the ring. The wrestler passed down his WWE stardom to his sons Bray Wyatt and Taylor Rotunda, who are now iconic figures in the franchise. Wyatt died at the age of 36 from a heart attack caused by complications from a COVID-19 infection in 2023. When discussing the tragic death of Rotunda’s son, Windham revealed, “It’s kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now,” to wrestling personality Bill Apter.

7
Halloween Goes MAHA as Major Candy Retailer Files for Bankruptcy
Amber Brace 

Published 10.28.25 11:28AM EDT 
Halloween candy is seen on shelves at a Target store.
An online candy retailer has filed for bankruptcy just days before Halloween. CandyWarehouse.com, Inc., a woman-owned Texas company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with analysts saying consumers are becoming more health conscious and opting for sugar-free candy. The company’s petition listed only $100,000–$500,000 in assets, with liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. CandyWarehouse.com, founded in 1998, has earned a large sum of its revenue from hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, and event planners. In addition to changing demands in the candy market, the costs of cocoa and sugar have risen due to inflation; a dilemma hitting other candy companies. In July, Hershey announced that its candy prices would increase between 10-20 percent due to inflationary costs. Party City Holdco Inc. has closed the majority of its stores following its bankruptcy filings in January 2023 and again in December 2024. A hearing set on October 29 will decide whether the candy retailer will continue operating.

8
Sia’s Ex Accuses Singer of Substance Abuse in Custody Battle
Amber Brace 

Updated 10.28.25 3:49PM EDT 
Published 10.28.25 3:48PM EDT 
Image of Sia.
Sia’s estranged husband, Daniel Bernard, is asking for sole custody of their son, claiming the singer has substance abuse issues. Bernard claimed in their custody battle that the 49-year-old singer is a “serious and immediate danger” to their one-year-old son, Somersault Wonder, TMZ reported. Meanwhile, Sia has requested that her ex’s with their son be supervised, as he is reportedly under investigation by Los Angeles authorities for alleged involvement with illicit child pornography.” Bernard denies the accusations, saying he believes Sia “planted evidence” to restrict his custody. The father claims Sia tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines during a two-week hospital visit in Los Angeles. He is seeking $77,245 in monthly child support and has asked the courts for Sia to pay $250,000 in spousal support. According to Bernard, he is financially dependent on Sia because he is now unemployed after formerly being an oncologist. Sia admits she has struggled with drug use but is now over six months sober. “Dan’s attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey… and is intended only to distort the facts,” Sia said. The singer added she has agreed to be drug tested alongside her ex-husband; however, he has declined the request. The couple married in 2023 and split two years later.

Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.22.25 8:04PM EDT 
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nécessaire.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Chris Evans, 44, Welcomes First Child With 28-Year-Old Wife
Harry Thompson 

Published 10.28.25 12:17PM EDT 
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Captain America star Chris Evans and his wife have just welcomed their first child, according to reports. The Marvel hero and Portuguese actor Alba Baptista became a family on Saturday, October 25, in Massachusetts, according to records cited by TMZ. The child’s name and gender are not yet known, but it comes shortly after their second wedding anniversary. Speculation about them expecting was sparked by Baptista’s father, after he replied to a fan account wishing him and Evans’ father a Happy Father’s Day. Both men were tagged in the post. Luiz Baptista replied saying, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” followed by a smiling love heart emoji. Fans soon put two and two together. According to TMZ, they were right. Evans, 44, and Borderline star Baptista, 28, married in Cape Cod in September 2023, having first gone public with their relationship nine months before. As the Daily Beast reported at the time, the couple’s 16-year age gap sparked an unsavory wave of trolling from fans online. People reports that friends said it was “love at first sight” for the couple. Evans has previously dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Jenny Slate.

10
Original Aunt Viv Returning to ‘Bel-Air’ 32 Years Later
Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Published 10.28.25 2:33PM EDT 
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- "Ill Will" Episode 18 -- Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks -- Photo by: Mike Ansell/NBCU Photo Bank
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- "Ill Will" Episode 18 -- Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks -- Photo by: Mike Ansell/NBCU Photo Bank Mike Ansell/NBCU Photo Bank

Janet Hubert, the actress who originally played Aunt Vivian in the ’90s sitcom hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is set to make a guest appearance in the fourth and final season of the franchise’s gritty reboot, Bel-Air. Peacock announced on Tuesday that Hubert, 69, will return to play a wise woman who assists Hilary (Coco Jones) and the Banks family in the upcoming season, which premieres Nov. 24. Hubert played a central role in the first three seasons of Fresh Prince as the aunt of Will Smith, the character, before being replaced by Daphne Reid. Hubert blamed Will Smith, the actor and star of Fresh Prince, leading to a decades-long feud. The two actors publicly buried the hatchet in 2020, when they met for the HBO Max reunion for the show’s 30th anniversary. Hubert said she feuded with Smith because she was told he was the reason for her banishment, and she struggled afterwards, as she had just had a new baby. The pair apologized to each other at the end of the sit-down.

