‘Agitated’ Teen Stabs Mom’s Boyfriend to Death, Police Say
BRUTAL
A teenager in Pennsylvania is facing homicide charges after police say he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death during an argument. The 18-year-old, identified as Gabriel Stettler, was “agitated and stomping in the kitchen and slamming a door” before the violence erupted, his mother is said to have told investigators. He then allegedly picked up a knife and repeatedly stabbed 52-year-old Miles Brickhouse Jr. when the two got into an argument, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and South Whitehall police chief Glen Dorney said in a news release. Relatives of Brickhouse, who had been living with Monica Stettler and her son for a few weeks, say he was still recovering from the Dec. 25 death of his father when he was murdered. “I pray justice is served because he in no way, shape or form deserved this,” his half-sister, Nadine Grant, told The Morning Call.