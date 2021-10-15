Husband Arrested in Police Chase After Record-Breaking Olympic Runner Stabbed to Death
‘PRIME SUSPECT’
Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Kenya on Wednesday, weeks after the Kenyan Olympian smashed the women-only 10km world record. On Thursday, her husband was arrested after a high-speed police chase. The 25-year-old Tirop, who represented her country in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Games this summer, was found with stab wounds in her neck at her home in the the western town of Iten. In a statement Thursday, Kenyan police wrote that Emmanuel Rotich was the prime suspect in her killing, and he was arrested while attempt to flee “to a neighbouring country to evade justice.” They added that, earlier in the day, he “rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry... as he desperately escaped our dragnet.” Police said Rotich is now being interrogated.