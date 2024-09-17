‘AGT’ Teen Cheerleader Emily Gold’s Family Speaks Out After Tragic Death

Emily Gold, a 17-year-old cheerleader from California, died of suicide on Friday—just a month after she wowed audiences during a run on America’s Got Talent.

Her parents confirmed the news of their daughter’s death—and the immense grief it has created in their lives—in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th,” Gold’s parents Steven and Brandy wrote underneath a photo of their daughter smiling in her cheerleading uniform.

“Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now,” they continued. “The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

The post was also signed by Gold’s brother, Alex, who left a personal note in the comment section. “I love you sis i’m going to do it all for you ill always look for you in the sky,” he wrote.

Gold’s high school dance troupe had impressed America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell a month before, with their group reaching the quarterfinals on the NBC talent show America’s Got Talent.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell said when the group auditioned. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

The California Highway Patrol had received reports on Friday that the teenager was walking amidst the traffic in Rancho Cucamonga, about an hour outside of Los Angeles. By the time police arrived, Emily was gone after reportedly leaping off the overpass, reported The Sun.

Her death was ruled a suicide by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.