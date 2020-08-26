Son of New Zealand Mosque Shooting Victim Gives Finger to White-Supremacist Gunman in Court
‘YOU ARE WEAK’
The son of a 71-year-old man murdered in the Christchurch mosque attacks seized his moment in front of the gunman in court by giving him the finger and calling him a “maggot.” Ahad Nabi, the son Haji-Daoud Nabi, came face-to-face with terrorist Brenton Tarrant on Wednesday in the High Court at Christchurch. Dressed in a rugby shirt and Afghan hat, Nabi unleashed on the white-supremacist terrorist, telling him he was “trash,” a “gutless character of a person,” and said he should be “buried in a landfill.” Nabi went on: “I do not forgive you for what you have done, but while you are in prison you will come to reality, that you are now in hell and only the fire awaits you... I would like to say my 71-year-old dad would’ve broke you in half if you challenged him in a fight. But you are weak. A sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your whole life.” Nabi’s dad was inside Al Noor Mosque when the massacre began. He’s known for greeting the killer with the words “Hello brother.”