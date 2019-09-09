Ahead of Apple’s Keynote, Amazon Is Taking $400 Off the Latest iPad Pro

Apple is gearing up for another Keynote event tomorrow, and, coincidentally, a bunch of Apple products are going on sale, including the sleek and powerful iPad Pro. Right now, grab $400 off the latest iPad Pro 12” WiFi model.

The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display gives you seamless graphics and True Tone color for the optimal screen experience. You get Face ID for added security and a 12MP back camera for taking all the photos you could need. The four-speaker audio setup gives you stereo sound for watching movies or streaming shows. And don’t have to be afraid to have hours of fun since it has up to 10 hours of battery life, but will quickly and easily charge back up with the included USB-C connector. The iPad Pro is the workhorse of the iPad line, and if you want a top-of-the-line tablet that will work as hard as you do, this is it. | Get it on Amazon >

