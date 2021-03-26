Gun Shop That Sold Gun to Boulder Shooting Suspect Says He Passed Background Checks
THROUGH THE NET
The owner of a gun store that sold a firearm to the Boulder shooting suspect said that background checks were carried out—but they brought up no reasons to stop him from getting his hands on the weapon. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of bursting into a King Soopers store on Monday afternoon and shooting 10 people dead, including a police officer. The owner of Eagles Nest Armory, where Alissa bought one of the weapons allegedly used in the shooting, told The Denver Post: “Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.” The owner’s statement added that he was “absolutely shocked by what happened.” Alissa was convicted of a misdemeanor assault in 2018, but that wouldn’t stop him from buying a gun in Colorado. The shop is in Arvada, where the suspect lives.