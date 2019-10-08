CHEAT SHEET
MORE CHARGES
Chelsea Bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi Found Guilty of Attempted Murder
Jurors in New Jersey found Chelsea bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty of the attempted murder of five police officers, the New Jersey Record reports. The charges reportedly stem from his 2016 arrest, which took place three days after the September 2016 bombings in New York. Police reportedly found Rahimi huddled in the doorway of a bar, and he then attempted to flee while shooting at the police cars. A bullet reportedly hit Linden officer Angel Padilla’s bullet-proof vest, while another grazed investigator Pete Hammer’s head. Officers Mark Kahana, David Guzman, and Daniel Diaz also were involved in the gun battle with Rahimi. The convicted terrorist was shot multiple times in the arm and leg during the gun battle, and his lawyer reportedly argued that he acted in self-defense. In February 2018, Rahimi received a sentence of life in prison for the execution and attempted execution of three bombings in New York.