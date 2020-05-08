Enough With the Bullshit Alibis for Racist Killings

My white friends often ask me, “Why is it always about race, Sophia?”

What they mean to say is, why do black people always think everything that happens to them or around them is about race? The answer to that question is long and complicated, but here is the short answer: It’s “always” about race for us because America has always made it about our race.

We didn’t enslave ourselves for more than 200 years or ask to be brutalized, families sold off, and build America economically with our free labor. We didn’t institute Jim Crow segregation laws after slavery ended and enact “Black Code” policies that barred us from public bathrooms, transportation, restaurants, basic education, and human dignity. And we most certainly did not invent racial stereotypes of us being angry, scary, shady, prone to crime, or living off the public dole, which is how so many of our fellow citizens still see us.