Arbery Suspect Was Allowed to Go Home After Shooting, Agent Testifies
After Ahmaud Arbery was chased and killed by three men on a Georgia road last February, one of the suspects was allowed to go home before giving an official statement to local police, a state investigator testified on Tuesday. Georgia Bureau of Investigations assistant special agent-in-charge Richard Dial said that after William Bryan was allowed to go home with his truck before he went to Glynn County Police Department to give a statement about Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020 death. He is facing several charges after joining his neighbors, Gregory and Travis McMichael, as they chased Arbery while on his jog—whom they say they suspected was a burglar. During the chase, Travis shot Arbery at least three times. Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner with GBI, testified on Tuesday that Arbery “died of multiple shotgun wounds.”