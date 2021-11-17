‘My Side of the Story’: Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Killer Defends Himself on Stand

Travis McMichael, the Georgia man accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last February, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday.

“I want to give my side of the story, explain what happened in the way I see it,” McMichael said on the stand.

McMichael, his father, Gregory, and William “Roddie” Bryan face several charges after allegedly chasing and ultimately killing Arbery, who was known to jog in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. Travis McMichael was caught on a video filmed by Bryan firing the fatal shots.

The younger McMichael is the first defense witness to testify for the trio, who all allege they were trying to perform a citizen’s arrest on Arbery in connection with suspected break-ins in the area. On the stand, McMichael insisted that crime in Satilla Shores had become a “common occurrence” and that the whole neighborhood was on edge. McMichael claimed his truck had been broken into so many times that he started leaving it unlocked.

But he said he wasn’t terrified about the crime spike because of his past law enforcement training in the Coast Guard. He added that his training focused on how to de-escalate situations, and claimed that one strategy was to point a gun at a suspect to defuse a situation.

“If you pull a gun on someone...from what I’ve learned that usually caused people to back off or realize what’s happening. Compel compliance,” McMichael said, an idea that prosecutors are sure to drill down on during cross-examination.

Two weeks before Arbery’s fatal shooting, McMichael told jurors he called the cops after seeing someone “lurking” outside a home under construction, whom he believed was “stealing, breaking in, [and] burglarizing.”

“It startled me a little bit having that just happen and him creeping through that yard and trying to avoid detection...was alarming. I don’t think anyone normal would do that,” he added. “The way that he was acting was a bold move.”

On Feb. 23, authorities say that Gregory McMichael spotted Arbery on his front lawn after leaving that unfinished home. According to a police report, the elder McMichael said he saw Arbery “hauling ass” and, believing he was responsible for the recent break-ins, went into his house to tell his Travis and grab his .357 Magnum.

Travis McMichael told jurors on Wednesday that he was in the living room trying to get his son down for a nap when his father walked in “in an almost frantic state.” He said his dad told him that “the guy that’s been breaking in down the road just ran by the house. Something's happened.”

“I assumed it was the same guy from Feb. 11. I think he told me to grab my gun...so I grabbed the shotgun,” McMichael said, noting that they did not know whether Arbery was armed or not.

Authorities say that the father and son got into the pickup truck and chased after Arbery, but were unsuccessful at cutting him off. At that time, their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, then joined the pursuit in his own truck and began to record the encounter.

During the chase, Gregory McMichael told police he yelled at Arbery, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you” before eventually pulling up alongside him. His son then got out of the car. According to the McMichaels, Arbery “began to violently attack Travis and the two men then started fighting over the shotgun, at which point Travis fired a shot and then a second later there was a second shot.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski said during opening statements that during the chase, Gregory McMichael also yelled, “Stop, or I’ll blow your fucking head off” to Arbery.

Bryan’s now-infamous footage showed Arbery get shot in the chest. The footage also showed that while Travis McMichael and Arbery were in a scuffle, Arbery was shot another two times. A medical examiner concluded that Arbery suffered multiple shots at very close range—including the chest and wrist.

Prosecutors allege that Glynn County police officers arrived at the scene several minutes after the shooting, at which point Gregory McMichael insisted that his son “had no choice,” but to shoot Arbery, seemingly setting up the defense that his son was invoking his right to open fire under the state’s so-called Stand Your Ground law, which allows Georgians to use deadly force if they believe they are risk of bodily injury or death.